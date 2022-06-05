Harbhajan Singh Opens Up On Biggest Regret In Life, Says ‘I Made A Big Mistake’

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has reacted to the famous slapgate saga in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team, slapped Kings XI Punjab’s pacer S Sreesanth.

The videos of Sreesanth crying went viral, and the off-spinner had to face severe criticism. Harbhajan Singh was banned from taking any further part in the tournament after being found guilty. The off-spinner recently opened up on the controversial incident and said that he understands he made a mistake as there was no need to react in such a manner.

“What happened was wrong. I made a mistake. Because of me, my teammate had to face embarrassment. I was embarrassed,” Harbhajan said at Glance LIVE Fest.

“If I had to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sreesanth on the field. It should not have had happened. When I think about it, I feel there was no need.

The incident strained their relationship, but Sachin Tendulkar got players back together. S Sreesanth earlier had revealed that it was Sachin Tendulkar who sorted out things between him and Harbhajan. “It was all sorted and thanks to Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar), you guys play in the same team, I said absolutely fine, I’ll go and meet him. We met and had dinner on the same night but the media took it to the next level,” he told CricketAddictor.

Both Harbhajan and Sreesanth share a good bond now. Recently, when Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, Harbhajan was one of the first cricketers to react.

Good luck shenta ?? https://t.co/OXKTdh4QxL Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 9, 2022

Thnks a lot bhajjipa..lots of love and respect to u nd family..c u soon Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

Sreesanth played 90 games for India before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year. He also played 44 IPL games, accounting for 40 scalps, before his career was cut short by fixing claims in 2013. The BCCI slapped a life fan on Sreesanth for his involvement in the spot fixing saga. The Supreme Court lifted the ban in 2019, after which the Kerala pacer made a comeback to domestic cricket. He even registered for IPL but went unsold.