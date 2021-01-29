Will Harbhajan Singh at 40 find a taker in the upcoming auction in Chennai next month? It looks difficult when one comes to think of the fact that most teams are looking to infuse young blood, but still, considering his experience and ability to handle pressure situations – will a franchise be interested in availing his services? By the looks of it, defending champions Mumbai Indians could be interested in getting their old colleague back.

Here are the reasons that MI could consider while looking at Harbhajan:

One Family: Mumbai Indians is one team that believes in ”One Family” culture and keeping that in mind – they may just be interested in getting him on their camp. He knows the set-up, most of the players as he has spent time in the dressing-room with them. Harbhajan picked up 127 wickets for the franchise at an average of 26.78. Fans would love Harbhajan back in Mumbai as he is a crowd favourite and his fighting spirit makes him a blockbuster.

Experience is Indispensable: Of course, the experience is irreplaceable and that is where Harbhajan could prove to be an asset in pressure situations as he has been there and done that. Mumbai has a good mix already but the addition of Harbhajan would add value in the camp. He could be the guiding force behind Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav guiding them through matches with his experience.

MI’s Playable Off-Spinners: Jayant Yadav is the only regular off-spinner in the side and has not played much in the season gone by. Jayant played merely two games and is unlikely to feature in the XI this year. Looking at this aspect, Harbhajan could be brought in to the side. The Punjab-born offie is also a good bowler in the death overs in a T20 game. He can hit the blockhole on a regular basis.