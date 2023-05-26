Harbhajan Singh Warns Mumbai Indians About 'Unplayable' Mohammed Shami

The winning team will face Chennai Super Kings to lift the 2023 IPL trophy.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians had a bizarre start, but later they bounced back in the tournament, and now they are just two wins away from winning the sixth IPL title.

In the second qualifier match, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium May 26, Friday. Both teams will battle against each other to reach the finals and face Chennai Super Kings to lift the 2023 IPL trophy.

In an interview with Star Sports legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Rohit Sharma for backing youngsters and appreciating his approach towards them.

"Rohit Sharma is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime. He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

He further warned Rohit about GT's star Shami and his bowling skills.

"Mohammed Shami is a bowler every team looks to have. He's a good new-ball bowler. He nails quick yorkers in the death overs. He has a brilliant seam position and becomes an unplayable bowler when there's swing," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan Singh Hails Rashid Khan GT's treasure Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. The 24-year-old took 25 wickets in 15 matches this season. Not only with his balling skills, but Rashid has shown his magic with the bat as well. He smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest score ever by a No. 8 batter in IPL history against the Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan also praised him for for his excellent performance.