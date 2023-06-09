Harbhajan Singh was seen giving an autograph to a specially-abled Pakistan cricket fan. The cricketer even gave the young lad a pat on his shoulder before leaving. The video of this beautiful gesture from the former Indian spinner is now going viral all over social media.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently competing with Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London. One of the off-field moments from the ground has won countless hearts of cricket fans.

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur Revive Indian Innings

Playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, veteran Ajinkya Rahane shone on his comeback with 89 while sharing a crucial stand with Shardul Thakur, unconquered on 36, to take India to 260/6 at lunch on Day Three of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval here on Friday.

When K.S Bharat was clean bowled up by Australia's Scott Boland in the first over of the morning session as India resumed on 151/5, the fear of being bowled out quickly loomed large. But Rahane and Thakur fought hard to capitalise on Australia's inconsistent bowling. They also had some luck via no-balls and sloppy fielding to keep India afloat with a solid fightback and reduce the deficit to 209 runs.

Rahane was precise in his timing and application to bring out some scintillating strokeplay against full and short balls while on his way to becoming the 13th Indian batter to cross 5000 runs in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Thakur overcome some blows on the forearm to hang around and brought out stunning shots in a splendid partnership with Rahane helping India in avoiding the ignominy of a follow-on. However, Rahane lost his wicket in the second after lunch and returned to the dugout after scoring 89 runs.