Hardik, Abhishek star as India post record 256 to crush Zimbabwe and keep Semi-Final hopes alive

India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 as Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya powered them to record 256.

Hardik Pandya

India kept their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final hopes alive with a dominant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in their must-win Super 8 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

After a heavy defeat to South Africa, India posted their highest-ever T20 World Cup total of 256 for 4. Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 184 for 6, with Arshdeep Singh taking 3 for 24 to lead the bowling effort.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

This win gave India 2 crucial points and kept their fate in their own hands ahead of their final Super 8 match against West Indies on March 1.

Abhishek shakes off rust with solid fifty

Abhishek Sharma finally rediscovered his form after a nightmare run of scores: 0, 0, 0 and 15 in his previous four innings. The young left-hander showed great maturity and composure to steady the innings after Sanju Samson fell early.

He did not take the first strike, letting Sanju face the opening ball – a smart tactical decision after repeated early powerplay dismissals. Abhishek played with calm control, judged lengths well, and punished loose balls. He built two important partnerships: 48 runs with Sanju Samson (24 off 15) and a crucial 72 off 42 balls with Ishan Kishan (34 off 24 balls, 4 fours, 1 six).

Abhishek scored 55 off 30 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes. His innings gave India a strong platform on a pitch that offered turn but was good for batting.

Hardik Pandya bludgeons unbeaten 50

Hardik Pandya once again showed why he is one of the best finishers in the world. Coming in when India needed acceleration, Hardik smashed an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls (2 fours, 4 sixes). He used the long handle to great effect, clearing the ropes with ease and taking pressure off the other batters. His innings helped India plunder 80 runs in the last five overs, turning a good total into a massive one.

ð‚ð¨ð¦ðžð­ð¡ ð­ð¡ðž ð¦ð¨ð¦ðžð§ð­, ðœð¨ð¦ðžð­ð¡ ð‡ðšð«ðð¢ð¤ ððšð§ðð²ðš. ðŸ¤Œ



A breathtaking burst at the death by him, powered #TeamIndia past 250 with authority! ðŸ™Œ



ICC Menâ€™s #T20WorldCup ðŸ‘‰ SUPER 8, #INDvZIM | LIVE NOW âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/vIdZg7mGmy pic.twitter.com/LazrvENuz8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026

Tilak Varma’s strike rate soars

Tilak Varma had been struggling with a low strike rate earlier in the tournament, but he came alive on the true Chennai pitch. He finished unbeaten on 44 off 16 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes) at a strike rate of 275. Tilak used the pace of the wicket well, hitting powerful shots and rotating strike smartly. His late cameo with Hardik ensured India maximized the death overs.

India’s bowling stifles Zimbabwe

Defending 256, India’s bowlers never let Zimbabwe settle. Arshdeep Singh took 3 for 24 and controlled the run flow. Zimbabwe could only manage 184 for 6, with opener Brian Bennett top-scoring with an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls. The rest of the batting line-up crumbled under pressure.

India’s win means their qualification now depends entirely on them. They must beat West Indies on March 1.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/