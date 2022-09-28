<strong>New Delhi:</strong> All-rounder Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming Mastercard South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury. <p></p> <p></p>Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">? UPDATE ?: Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to India's squad. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/mastercardindia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mastercardindia</a> <p></p> <p></p>More Details ?<a href="https://t.co/aLxkG3ks3Y">https://t.co/aLxkG3ks3Y</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1575012693739597824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad. <p></p> <p></p>India will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It will be the last series before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia. The home side defeated Australia 2-1 at home in the recently concluded series and would look to continue their momentum in the upcoming series. <p></p> <p></p>Not too much experimenting is expected from the Indian side. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh might play in the first match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India squad for South Africa T20Is:</strong> Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>(BCCI)</strong>