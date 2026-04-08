Hardik Pandya blasts at THIS after loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, says…

Hardik Pandya slams Mumbai Indians after defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Hardik pandya

Back at the helm after missing one match, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya blames his bowlers for allowing Rajasthan Royals openers to prosper and help the team hammer 150/3 in runs their rain-shortened 11-overs-a-side match in the IPL 2026 at the ACA Stadium.

After Pandya elected to field first, the Mumbai Indians bowling unit failed to capitalise on the conditions as Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 not out off 32) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) rained sixes, blasting 56 runs in the Power-play of 3.2 overs. Mumbai allowed Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth 150/3 in 11 overs, virtually sealing the match in the Power-play itself.

Chasing a massive target of 151, the Mumbai Indians suffered a top-order collapse, were reduced to 46/5 before ending their 11 overs at 123/9, losing by 27 runs.

Hardik Pandya slams MI bowlers after defeat against RR

Pandya said the bowlers failed to do their job properly, allowing too many sixes in the first few overs.

“We did not execute the deliveries we were supposed to. They (RR openers) played well. Bowlers need to take responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not up to the mark. They (RR openers) also played tremendously,” said Pandya in the post-match presentation.

Hardik Pandya backs batting lineup

Pandya said he would not blame his batters for not scoring enough runs in the Power-play.

“I would not put the blame on batting. Definitely the bowling unit, which had to take responsibility. It is always about bowling those good balls. If we had executed, we would have been in the game. Their openers threw us off our game, and we were playing catch-up,” he added.

Hardik Pandya praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant batting performance

Asked about RR’s teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Pandya said, “Quite fascinating to see a 17- or 16-year-old boy (15-year-old) play that way. Amazing to see the way he bats, the fearlessness he has. Wish him good luck for the future.“

Pandya refused to get disheartened by the result and said they would learn from their mistakes. “Just learn from the mistakes. Morning will come tomorrow, the sun will rise, prepare well for the next game,” he said.

With IANS Inputs.