Hardik Pandya Faces Massive Lash Out From Fans Over Decisions During Match
New Delhi: The Indian stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya is facing a lash-out from Indian cricket fans after 16 runs loss against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The series is leveled to 1-1 now and the final T2OI would be played in Rajkot would be the series decider.

Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts by his team in both the bowling and batting powerplay for his team’s 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I during the post-match ceremony. He said “In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control.”

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format are a crime.” Hardik spoke on Arshdeep Singh bowling five no-balls and concealing 37 runs in two overs.

The match was also the first assignment that India lost under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Sri Lanka also recorded their first victory after straight 11 T20I losses against India on Indian soil.