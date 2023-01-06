Hardik Pandya Faces Massive Lash Out From Fans Over Decisions During Match

New Delhi: The Indian stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya is facing a lash-out from Indian cricket fans after 16 runs loss against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The series is leveled to 1-1 now and the final T2OI would be played in Rajkot would be the series decider.

Hardik Pandeya said that Noball is a crime. I said that Noball, wide,leg bye,win,loss is a part of game. Agar batsman khelte samay ball miss kar jaaye wo kya hai….? Any one can give me a answer?#NoBall #INDvsSL Aladdin ?? (@Alauddin9003) January 5, 2023

Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts by his team in both the bowling and batting powerplay for his team’s 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I during the post-match ceremony. He said “In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control.”

Double No Balls ( one after other are verry rare) Usually, bowler will just run from a foot behind his marked run up. Ball will be short in length but issue is immediately solved. 5 No Balls means Arshdeep & Hardik were smoking something stiff#INDvsSL #SLvsIND #INDvSL Imperial Tiffin (@Yash_Dhawan_) January 5, 2023

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format are a crime.” Hardik spoke on Arshdeep Singh bowling five no-balls and concealing 37 runs in two overs.

Especially after what Hardik did in his 1st international over and how Dhoni managed that.. Leaders can’t be made on basis of one fluke IPL seasom, they are born with it. Gurjot Singh (@GurjotS85765670) January 5, 2023

The match was also the first assignment that India lost under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Sri Lanka also recorded their first victory after straight 11 T20I losses against India on Indian soil.