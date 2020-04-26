With no cricketing action around the world taking place, players have been confined to their homes and spending most of their time in the comfort of their living rooms. To maintain touch with his fans and the world outside – several sportspersons are taking the route of social media to discuss their day-to-day activities or revisit their past performances while engaging in live chat sessions. Recently, during one such live interaction, India cricketers – Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya spoke about various topics, from the impact of Coronavirus to the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the chat, Karthik took a dig at Pandya while referring to his Koffee With Karan controversy which led to the suspension of the latter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Taking the jibe in a sporting manner, the all-rounder responded by saying that he was never a coffee drinker and has switched to green tea.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper Karthik requested the fans not to ask any controversial questions because it had been a year since Hardik’s appearance on the show.

“I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee,” Hardik said in the live chat which also featured his brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal.

“One coffee I had, mere ko bahut mehengi padi vo (proved to be too costly for me).”

“If you calculate all the coffee Starbucks have sold till now, mine was much costlier than that,” Hardik added.

Pandya was caught in a maelstrom of controversy in early 2019 due to his remarks on the chat show in which he had appeared with teammate KL Rahul. It led to both being briefly suspended from Team India.

Pandya has since got engaged and while his return to the Indian team has been hampered by injuries and the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, he is expected to play for the team at the T20 World Cup later in the year should it go through.

The 26-year-old Hardik also said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors. The season has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd,” said Hardik in an Instagram live chat with Dinesh Karthik.

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” he said.