It is no secret that the Pandya brothers are extremely close to each other! On Tuesday, fans got a glimpse of that after Krunal hit the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut against England in the 1st ODI at Pune. After the knock, when Krunal was being interviewed - he could not hold back his tears as he let them out. The Mumbai Indians cricketer could not even speak after dedicating the 31-ball 58* to his late father. <p></p> <p></p>On seeing his brother in tears, Hardik on the sidelines - walked up to Krunal and hugged him in a bid to calm him down - as the debutant had an overflow of emotions. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is being loved by fans: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is all heart <p></p> <p></p>A teary moment for ODI debutant <a href="https://twitter.com/krunalpandya24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@krunalpandya24</a> post his brilliant quick-fire half-century<a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paytm</a> <a href="https://t.co/w3x8pj18CD">pic.twitter.com/w3x8pj18CD</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1374342265338929160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Krunal took the stage by storm as he came up with a breathtaking knock and helped India post a good total. At one stage, after a middle-order collapse, it seemed that India would finish with 280 - which would not have been par. A late flourish and a 123-run stand with KL Rahul helped India post 317 for five in 50 overs.