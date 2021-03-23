It is no secret that the Pandya brothers are extremely close to each other! On Tuesday, fans got a glimpse of that after Krunal hit the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut against England in the 1st ODI at Pune. After the knock, when Krunal was being interviewed – he could not hold back his tears as he let them out. The Mumbai Indians cricketer could not even speak after dedicating the 31-ball 58* to his late father.

On seeing his brother in tears, Hardik on the sidelines – walked up to Krunal and hugged him in a bid to calm him down – as the debutant had an overflow of emotions.

Here is the video that is being loved by fans:

Krunal took the stage by storm as he came up with a breathtaking knock and helped India post a good total. At one stage, after a middle-order collapse, it seemed that India would finish with 280 – which would not have been par. A late flourish and a 123-run stand with KL Rahul helped India post 317 for five in 50 overs.