Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and would be available for selection for India’s T20 World Cup game against New Zealand on Sunday. A report in ANI confirms the news. Pandya picked up the injury on his right shoulder in the game against Pakistan while batting.

He was immediately sent for precautionary scans and could not participate further in the game. It would now be interesting to see if the Indian all-rounder gets picked. He has not been bowling recently and that has been a problem.

With Shardul Thakur there in the side, it could very well be that Pandya is not picked. Only time will answer that question. Pandya has not been in the kind of form he is known for. In the IPL for Mumbai Indians, he was not at his best.

With India now looking to beat New Zealand to keep their knockout hopes alive after the crushing defeat against Pakistan, changes could be on the cards. The Indian team – who are considered to be title contenders – lost by 10 wickets against Pakistan in their tournament opener.