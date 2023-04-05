New Delhi: In an adorable gesture, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya joined Rashid Khan and other Afghan players for Sehri after Titans defeated Delhi Capitals for their second consecutive win in IPL 2023.

Hardik-led Gujarat have now climbed to the helm of the IPL 2023 points table. Meanwhile, Hardik was elated after the win over Delhi and said he would rather land the first punch than take the first punch, displaying his aggressive leadership attitude.

"It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I'd rather back me and fall down than taking others' decisions. I'd rather land the first punch than take the first punch. We tell the boys to enjoy. It will help to take us right decisions and someone takes us through periods when needed. Whatever happens it is okay but be out happy out there and take care of each other," said Hardik.

Hardik Pandya High In Praise For Sai Sudarsan

Hardik Pandya also lauded young batter Sai Sudarsan who scored a brilliant 62 to help Gujarat Titans hunt down the 163-run target set by Delhi Capitals.

"He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India," said Hardik at the post-match presentation

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Along with Sai Sudarsan, David Miller also played a cameo of 31 to help GT beat Dc by six wickets. Earlier, the Capitals reached a competitive score of 162 courtest of a decent inning by David Warner (37) and Axar Patel(36). For Gujarat, Shami and Rashid Khan took three wickets while Alzarri Joseph chipped in with two scalps.