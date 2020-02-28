India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a stunning comeback to competitive cricket as he bludgeoned four towering sixes during his 38-run (25 balls) knock for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday. Pandya also ran swiftly between the wickets to showcase his fitness levels as chief selector MSK Prasad closely monitored the all-rounder's progress in his first game following back surgery. <p></p> <p></p>The 26-year-old Hardik suffered an acute lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London, following which he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Pandya, the injured duo of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan also made a confident return in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup. Playing for Reliance 1 in the tournament against Bank of Baroda, Hardik showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>In response, Bank of Baroda were bowled out for just 125 thanks to an incisive spell by India T20I leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5/18) and Hardik's spell of three for 26 to help Reliance 1 win by 25 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sharp spell of 3-0-14-0, while earlier Dhawan scored 14. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar are all recovering from injuries that have kept them out of action for the Team India for lengthy spells. <p></p> <p></p>Bhuvneshwar did not look in pain even as a slew of former cricketers including Pravin Amre, Kiran More, Zaheer Khan, TA Sekar and Robin Singh (all associated with Mumbai Indians) monitored their fitness. <p></p> <p></p>Outgoing chief selector Prasad seemed pleased with the progress and said, "All three looked in good shape and it was good to see Hardik steaming in." <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan had suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI series against Australia at home last month while Bhuvneshwar underwent a hernia operation and hasn't played for India since December 2019.