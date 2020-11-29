While India allrounder Hardik Pandya's absence from bowling is hurting India, it is reportedly believed that he is making changes to his bowling action to avoid back injuries. The 27-year old is working at a more open-chested action. According to TOI, the Mumbai Indians cricketer is remodeling the bowling action and that is keeping him away from bowling. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a minor change. He is working on the counter-rotation from his hip. He used to exert a lot in the delivery stride and that used to put a lot of stress on his back. This (remodeling) is why it is taking him so long to bowl in matches," source to TOI. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGRjjmgMZJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGRjjmgMZJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"It was always believed that his physique, his athleticism notwithstanding, was too frail to bear the kind of load that the team management expected him to," the source added. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Hardik showed his class with the bat in the opening ODI at Sydney against hosts Australia where he scored a brilliant 90 off 76 balls. His knock gave India hope after the Virat Kohli side lost four early wickets in a 375 chase. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, the star Indian allrounder underwent back surgery only in October last year, his lower-back troubles go back as far as the 2018 Asia Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Due to the rehabilitation of the injury, Pandya missed the home Test series against West Indies and a T20 series in Australia after that tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Pandya - who did not look at his best bowling-wise in the 2019 Cricket World Cup - made his comeback in the Indian Premier League - where he played an integral part for the franchise with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;