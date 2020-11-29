While India allrounder Hardik Pandya’s absence from bowling is hurting India, it is reportedly believed that he is making changes to his bowling action to avoid back injuries. The 27-year old is working at a more open-chested action. According to TOI, the Mumbai Indians cricketer is remodeling the bowling action and that is keeping him away from bowling.

“It’s a minor change. He is working on the counter-rotation from his hip. He used to exert a lot in the delivery stride and that used to put a lot of stress on his back. This (remodeling) is why it is taking him so long to bowl in matches,” source to TOI.

“It was always believed that his physique, his athleticism notwithstanding, was too frail to bear the kind of load that the team management expected him to,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Hardik showed his class with the bat in the opening ODI at Sydney against hosts Australia where he scored a brilliant 90 off 76 balls. His knock gave India hope after the Virat Kohli side lost four early wickets in a 375 chase.

Earlier, the star Indian allrounder underwent back surgery only in October last year, his lower-back troubles go back as far as the 2018 Asia Cup.

Due to the rehabilitation of the injury, Pandya missed the home Test series against West Indies and a T20 series in Australia after that tournament.

Pandya – who did not look at his best bowling-wise in the 2019 Cricket World Cup – made his comeback in the Indian Premier League – where he played an integral part for the franchise with the bat.