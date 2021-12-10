Mumbai: In what could come as a piece of shocking news for fans, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is contemplating retiring from Test cricket to prolong his Test career. As per a report in InsideSport, the 28-year-old has been dealing with injuries for the past couple of seasons and that has meant he has had to sit out of the national team. The report suggests Hardik only wants to focus on white-ball cricket.

“He has been struggling with injuries for a while and although he hasn’t informed us officially, he is considering Test retirement. It will help him keep his focus on white-ball cricket. He was anyway not in our plans for Tests. It will be a great loss for sure but we have to prepare backup,” a top BCCI official told InsideSport.

(More to follow)