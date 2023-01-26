Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral

Breaking News

    New Delhi: India has whitewashed New Zealand in the three-match ODI series and is all set to face NZ in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I match is scheduled in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. The Indian team touch down Ranchi on 25 January 2023, the Indian skipper Hardik Pandya took some time out to visit MS Dhoni, who lives in the city.

    On Thursday the-29-year-old all rounder shared a picture of him with Dhoni and captioned the post, 'Sholay 2 coming soon' on twitter.

    In the picture, both the Indian cricketers are sitting on a motor bike, Hardik can be seen sitting on the driver's seat while former Indian captain is in the side car.

    He has captained India in a total of nine matches till date out of which he has won six, and one game each ended in a draw, tie and defeat. For the three-match series, India have selected majority of the players that played against Sri Lanka in the first week of January.

    India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

