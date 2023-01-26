Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
Hardik has led India against Ireland, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in the past and once again Hardik will be leading India against New Zealand in absence of Rohit Sharma.
New Delhi: India has whitewashed New Zealand in the three-match ODI series and is all set to face NZ in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I match is scheduled in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. The Indian team touch down Ranchi on 25 January 2023, the Indian skipper Hardik Pandya took some time out to visit MS Dhoni, who lives in the city. On Thursday the-29-year-old all rounder shared a picture of him with Dhoni and captioned the post, 'Sholay 2 coming soon' on twitter. In the picture, both the Indian cricketers are sitting on a motor bike, Hardik can be seen sitting on the driver's seat while former Indian captain is in the side car.
Hardik has led India against Ireland, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in the past and once again Hardik will be leading India against New Zealand in absence of Rohit Sharma. He has captained India in a total of nine matches till date out of which he has won six, and one game each ended in a draw, tie and defeat. For the three-match series, India have selected majority of the players that played against Sri Lanka in the first week of January. India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.
Sholay 2 coming soon ? pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023
Also Read
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
- Former Indian Skippers MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Gifts Luxurious Vehicles To KL Rahul On His Wedding
- He Is India's No 1 Opener, Says Irfan Pathan On Shubman Gill Scores Another Hundred
- I Played Only 12 ODIs In Three Years: Annoyed Rohit Slams Broadcasters For Showing Intriguing Stat
- Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Jasprit Bumrah Returning To Indian Team For Final Two Tests Against Australia
Also Read More News ›
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
- Former Indian Skippers MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Gifts Luxurious Vehicles To KL Rahul On His Wedding
- He Is India's No 1 Opener, Says Irfan Pathan On Shubman Gill Scores Another Hundred
- I Played Only 12 ODIs In Three Years: Annoyed Rohit Slams Broadcasters For Showing Intriguing Stat
- Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Jasprit Bumrah Returning To Indian Team For Final Two Tests Against Australia
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS