‘Just After My Third Game, Mahi Bhai Told That I Will Be In World Cup Team’ – Indian All-Rounder On How MS Dhoni Backed Players

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often hailed for creating a world-class team that is dominating world cricket today. Dhoni backed players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin among others and created a strong core of the team. These players went on to become greats of the game and are an integral part of the current team.

Another player who was groomed by MS Dhoni and is one of the best players going around is Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder recently led Gujarat Titans (GT) to IPL 2022 title in their maiden appearance in the T20 extravaganza.

Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016 under Dhoni, recently opened up on how MS Dhoni boosted his confidence in his debut match. Pandya revealed he conceded 19 runs in his first over and thought that Dhoni might not return to him. However, the skipper trusted him and gave another over which helped Pandya make a comeback and end with figures of 2 for 37 in his three overs.

“When I joined the Indian team, I saw guys whom I had seen growing up Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra. Even before I played for India, they were the stars. For me, when I went there it was a big thing. So obviously the kind of debut I had I think I am the first cricketer who had gone for 21 runs (19 runs) in his first over I genuinely felt that ok, this might be my last over. But I was very blessed and lucky to play under Mahi bhai who showed lot of trust in us which has helped us reach where we did,” Hardik told SGTV podcast.

Hardik Pandya also recalled how his confidence went up the ladder when MS Dhoni assured him a place in the World Cup squad despite him being just three matches old.

“Just after the third game of my international career, Mahi bhai told me you will be in the World Cup team. So for me, to play World Cup or to get to know that in the third game I just got to know about this. I did not even bat in that game but he assured me that you have expressed yourself. Yeah, it was just a dream come true,” he added.