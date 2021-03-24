Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a heartfelt note for his elder brother Krunal who made his ODI debut on Tuesday against England in Pune. Krunal impressed many with his batting performance on the debut match as he scored unbeaten 58 runs as India posted 317-5 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat.

Krunal also slammed the fastest-ever fifty on his ODI debut during the opening match of the series against England. The southpaw took 26 balls to achieve the massive feat.

Hardik and Krunal lost their father in January due to cardiac arrest as the younger brother said that his father would be so proud of the southpaw’s debut and sent an early birthday gift for him.

“Papa would be proud. He’s smiling down on you bhai and sent an early birthday gift for you. You deserve the world and more. I couldn’t be happier for you bhai. This one is for you Papa,” Hardik said in his post.

Krunal turned 30 on Wednesday as he has already played 18 T20Is for India in the past.

Krunal also took to Twitter to dedicate his match-winning knock to his father and said hope he made him proud.

“Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa,” Krunal tweeted.

With the ball, Krunal picked a crucial wicket of Sam Curran as India registered an emphatic 66-run victory in the opening match to take a 1-0 lead. The second match of the series will be played on March 26.