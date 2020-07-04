The Hardik Pandya-Virat Kohli hop push-up challenged that went viral recently on social media during the pandemic has not stopped. Indian allrounder Hardik has taken it a step further, he has taken to Instagram on Saturday evening and posted a clip where he is doing the hop push-up challenge, but has added a new twist to it. If Kohli did it with a clap, Hardik has now done it with a clap, but on his back. <p></p> <p></p>This looks impressive and extremely difficult. It would now be interesting to see what the Indian skipper comes up with. Does he have anything else up his sleeve? <p></p> <p></p>Hardik - who also tagged his brother Krunal and KL Rahul and asked them to give it a shot as well - took to Instagram and captioned the clip as, "Hey bruh @virat.kohli <p></p>Always got your back <p></p>@rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go and special thanks to my darling." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOMG7NFWzt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOMG7NFWzt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hey bruh @virat.kohli Always got your back &#x1f609; @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go &#x2705;&#x1f511; and special thanks to my darling @coach_a.i.harrsha for pushing me &#x2705;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/hardikpandya93/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Hardik Pandya</a> (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:25am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, with no international cricket happening, cricketers are finding unique ways to keep themselves busy and in a good frame of mind during the testing times. <p></p> <p></p>It is uncertain if the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year.