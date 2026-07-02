Hardik Pandya set to leave Mumbai Indians? 7 IPL teams in race as CSK, KKR lead transfer battle

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is likely to be the subject of a major IPL career chapter. Reports suggest that a number of franchises are keeping an eye on the star all-rounder’s situation ahead of the next season, with a potential transfer being one of the biggest talking points before the auction cycle.

Apart from the speculation over his IPL future, Hardik has also reportedly made a significant personal decision by shifting his training base from Mumbai to Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from injury.

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Seven IPL franchises reportedly interested in Hardik

According to a report in The Times of India, as many as seven IPL franchises are interested in signing Hardik if he becomes available in the transfer window.

The report states that only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently not in the race for the India all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings are learnt to be in the lead among the interested franchises, with Kolkata Knight Riders also making a strong pitch to secure him. Rajasthan Royals have also emerged as the other serious contender, reportedly.

Hardik began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and went on to become one of the top all-rounders in the league. Ahead of the 2022 season, he joined Gujarat Titans as captain and guided the new franchise to the IPL title in their debut campaign.

He returned to Mumbai Indians as captain before the 2024 season. Under his leadership, MI have finished 10th, third and ninth across the last three IPL seasons.

Hardik shifts training base to Bengaluru

While his IPL future remains under discussion, Hardik has reportedly made another important decision away from the field.

According to PTI, the India all-rounder has permanently shifted to Bengaluru and plans to use the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) as his primary training base for the rest of his career.

The move is considered unusual because centrally contracted Indian players generally visit the Centre of Excellence only for rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps.

Although Hardik is originally from Baroda and has spent most of the last decade living in Mumbai, he has now reportedly rented a property near the COE.

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Hardik recovering from injury ahead of comeback

Hardik is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury, which ruled him out of India’s ongoing white-ball tour of the UK.

The 32-year-old has spent a significant amount of time at the Centre of Excellence during the last six months while working on his recovery.

A BCCI source explained the reason behind the move.

“Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career,” a BCCI source told the news agency.

The source added that the decision was also influenced by the practical challenges of travelling from Mumbai for regular training sessions.

“Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

“Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty,” the source said.