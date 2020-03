Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Return in India Squad For South Africa ODIs

Allrounder Hardik Pandya, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have returned to the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday, led by newly-appointed chairman Sunil Joshi, announced a 15-member squad.

The trio is making a comeback from various injuries, participated in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai, thus proving their fitness. Pandya was in ominous form during the tournament as he smashed two centuries. Dhawan was also among the runs as he scored a brilliant 69 in the final.

Mayank Agarwal has been dropped and replaced by Shubman Gill.

While Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who had picked up a calf-injury, isn’t part of the squad. Prithvi Shaw, who made ODI debut on New Zealand tour, will continue to open the batting alongside Dhawan, who is making a comeback after recovering from a left shoulder injury.

Rishabh Pant will be the only keeper in the squad.

Among the fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami has been rested with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Navdeep Saini forming the attack. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the spinners.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

South Africa’s Tour of India – 2020 Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 12th March 1st ODI Dharamshala 2 15th March 2nd ODI Lucknow 3 18th March 3rd ODI Kolkata

Meanwhile, India were blanked in their last ODI series in New Zealand, where they were whitewashed 0-3 by the hosts. On the other hand, South Africa will be high on confidence after their recent series sweep against Australia at home. Janneman Malan, playing his first ODI series, impressed one and all and was added to the squad that will travel to India.