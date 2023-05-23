Hardik Pandya Showers Love On MS Dhoni, Says' You Need To Be A Devil To Hate Him'

GT skipper Hardik Pandya showered love on MS Dhoni and said that the CSK captain is like a brother to him.

New Delhi: CSK skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers around the globe. He's an icon and an inspiration for aspiring cricketers. Even established cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have a huge amount of admiration for Dhoni. CSK will take on GT in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023. Ahead of the game, GT skipper Hardik Pandya showered praise on MS Dhoni. Pandya said that one needs to be a devil to hate MS Dhoni.

"I'll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni," said Pandya in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on social media.

When MS Dhoni burst on to the scene, he was seen as a dasher, however, post taking up India's leadership role, Dhoni transformed into a calm individual and earned the tag of 'captain cool'. Even in the most tense situations, Dhoni stayed calm and helped India come out with flying colours on most occasions.

MS Dhoni Is Like A Brother To Me: Hardik Pandya Since Dhoni was not very expressive, many people assumed that Dhoni is a serious guy in real life, however, Pandya busted the myth and said that Dhoni is one of the most entertaining guys to be around. Pandya said that he has learned a lot from MS Dhoni and sees him as a friend and brother.

"A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Obviously, I've learnt a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I've learnt from him just while watching, not even much talking," said Pandya.