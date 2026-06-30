Hardik Pandya takes major career decision, moves to BCCI Centre of Excellence

Hardik Pandya is preparing for the next phase of his career with a major decision away from the cricket field. The India all-rounder has reportedly moved to Bengaluru and plans to make the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) his primary training base whenever he is not representing India, his IPL franchise or his domestic team.

The move makes Pandya the first active senior India cricketer to permanently base himself around the COE, a facility that has traditionally been used by players mainly for injury rehabilitation, fitness testing and national camps.

Hardik shifts base from Mumbai to Bengaluru

Pandya has spent most of the past decade living in Mumbai after leaving Baroda, where he began his cricket journey. However, with frequent training commitments and ongoing fitness management becoming increasingly important, he has now decided to relocate closer to the BCCI’s high-performance centre.

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The 32-year-old is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury that ruled him out of India’s ongoing white-ball tour of the UK. During his recovery, he has spent significant time at the Centre of Excellence, eventually deciding to make Bengaluru his permanent base.

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“Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Why Pandya chose the Centre of Excellence?

According to the source, daily travel from Mumbai had become increasingly difficult for Pandya, prompting him to look for a more practical long-term solution.

“Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

“Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty,” the source said.

Being based near the COE will allow Pandya to access world-class rehabilitation facilities, fitness experts and specialised skill sessions throughout the year.

Personal support team to aid recovery

Pandya is also expected to work with his own physiotherapist and personal strength and conditioning coach alongside the resources available at the Centre of Excellence.

The report added that he intends to continue playing white-ball cricket for India for several more years and wants to ensure his fitness remains a top priority.

“It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years.

“Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket,” the source added.

Rehabilitation continues, Zimbabwe selection uncertain

Pandya’s recovery is still underway, although he recently took a short break for personal commitments. He is expected to return to the Centre of Excellence shortly to continue his rehabilitation programme.

Whether he returns in time for India’s three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe remains uncertain. His availability will depend on successfully completing the BCCI’s Return-to-Play protocols before the selectors take a final call.

If declared fully fit, Pandya could make his comeback during the Zimbabwe tour. Otherwise, the team management is likely to give him additional time to recover before bringing him back into international cricket.