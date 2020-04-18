It is no secret that India allrounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper KL Rahul are good friends. On the occasion of Rahul's 28th birthday, Hardik was one of the first cricketers to wish Rahul among others. In a post made by Hardik at midnight, he assured Rahul that he will always be there for his 'brotherman'.

His post read, "Happy birthday brotherman, always got your back."

He was not the only cricketer who wished the Karnataka-born cricketer.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, as expected was witty, as he drew inspiration from the current nationwide COVID-19 lockdown situation to frame his birthday wish for his former KXIP teammate. Ashwin wished 'best of quarantine days' for Ashwin.

Many more happy returns of the day @klrahul11, may you have the best of quarantine days before you return to smacking that ball. ☺️
lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

Statemate Mayank Agarwal also wished Rahul all the happiness and success. Many happy returns of the day Dost @rahulkl 🤗🤗 May this year bring you more happiness, health and success. Can't wait to have a little crazy and fun🔥🎂
A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished Rahul.

Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one 🤗
Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, he has been in phenomenal form amassing 572 runs at an average of 47.66 in 13 matches in the ODI format in 2019 and continued his good form in 2020 as well, scoring 350 runs in 6 matches at an average of 70.