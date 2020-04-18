It is no secret that India allrounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper KL Rahul are good friends. On the occasion of Rahul’s 28th birthday, Hardik was one of the first cricketers to wish Rahul among others. In a post made by Hardik at midnight, he assured Rahul that he will always be there for his ‘brotherman’.

His post read, “Happy birthday brotherman, always got your back.”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

He was not the only cricketer who wished the Karnataka-born cricketer.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, as expected was witty, as he drew inspiration from the current nationwide COVID-19 lockdown situation to frame his birthday wish for his former KXIP teammate. Ashwin wished ‘best of quarantine days’ for Ashwin.

Many more happy returns of the day @klrahul11 , may you have the best of quarantine days before you return to smacking that ball. ☺️ lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

Statemate Mayank Agarwal also wished Rahul all the happiness and success.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished Rahul.

Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Q5DzXO7Qs6 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, he has been in phenomenal form amassing 572 runs at an average of 47.66 in 13 matches in the ODI format in 2019 and continued his good form in 2020 as well, scoring 350 runs in 6 matches at an average of 70.