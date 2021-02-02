India allrounder Hardik Pandya does not seem to have got over the demise of his father who was his inspiration. Hardik took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a throwback video in which he surprises his father by gifting him a new car. While captioning the post, he mentions how his father smiled like a kid who had got his candy'. "Knowing you are not here makes me cry!" wrote Hardik on Instagram. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKx4ckcF2f4/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKx4ckcF2f4/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Hardik had returned from Australia when his father passed away. He played a pivotal part in the limited-overs series. Now, he is a part of the England series and is a part of the Test squad which will play a four-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Chennai and is scheduled to start on February 5. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian players completed their quarantine on Monday and hit the ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>On Tuesday, BCCI posted pictures on social media of head coach Ravi Shastri giving a "rousing address" to the players followed by captain Virat Kohli addressing the team. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli returns as captain in this series after a paternity leave that he had availed during the Test series in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>It would be interesting to see who finds a place in the playing XI for India at Chennai as many players would be returning to the side. Virat Kohli - who was on paternity leave - will take over as the captain of the side. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah would also be returning to the side and well in all probability find a place in the XI for Chennai.