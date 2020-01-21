India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic have grabbed eyeballs ever since the couple went public with the announcement of their engagement. On Tuesday, Pandya took to Instagram and shared an Instagram story featuring Stankovic along with him.

In the picture, the couple is spotted spending private time with each other as Pandya has his head on Stankovic’s shoulder and they look sizzling together. In the picture taken, there are a couple of heart emoticons as well.

While Stankovic dons an easy-breezy blue printed dress, Hardik is in black casuals teamed with a cap.

Here is the picture:

The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020.

Stankovic became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’.

Hardik took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself and Natasa in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,” the 26-year-old Pandya captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram 🔥❤️ #throwback😍 @hardikpandya93 A post shared by 🎀Nata a Stankovi 🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:48am PST

Meanwhile, Pandya was in the reckoning for New Zealand tour has not left with the team. India’s assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar, who is closely monitoring the progress of the cricketer will take a final call after 10-15 days.

Not just Pandya, Parman is monitoring the progress of injured Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well.

The Baroda all-rounder had trained with the Indian team ahead of the first ODI against Australia.