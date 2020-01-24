Ever since India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got engaged to Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, their popularity on social media is growing all the time. Pandya, on Friday, took to Instagram and posted a picture where he is with his beau Stankovic and the two are looking absolutely gorgeous together. The duo is in each other’s arms. Pandya used a heart emoticon to caption the post.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:29am PST

India tennis player Sania Mirza reacted on the post to which Stankovic also replied with a heart.

The Serbian model became a household name after appearing as a contestant on famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’.

Hardik took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself and Natasa in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,” the 26-year-old Pandya captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Pandya was in the reckoning for New Zealand tour has not left with the team. India’s assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar, who is closely monitoring the progress of the cricketer will take a final call after 10-15 days.

Not just Pandya, Parman is monitoring the progress of injured Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well.

The Baroda all-rounder had trained with the Indian team ahead of the first ODI against Australia.