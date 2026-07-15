Hardik Pandya’s MI captaincy under threat? Bumrah and THIS star emerge as top contenders

After another season that fell well below expectations, Mumbai Indians are preparing to take a close look at what went wrong. The five-time IPL champions are expected to review the team’s overall performance before finalising their plans for IPL 2027, with some big decisions likely to be on the agenda.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has reportedly submitted his assessment of the recently concluded season to the franchise management. Next week, a review meeting is scheduled where the future of the team, leadership and squad composition could all be up for discussion.

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Hardik Pandya’s future as captain in focus

One of the biggest questions is whether Hardik Pandya will remain captain of Mumbai Indians.

According to reports, the management is set to evaluate the leadership role after another disappointing campaign. Hardik has also been linked with a possible move away from Mumbai, with reports claiming that franchises such as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have shown interest in the Indian all-rounder.

The final decision, however, will rest with the Mumbai Indians management after their review meeting.

Bumrah and Tilak Varma among captaincy options

A report by the Times of India claims that Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are being considered as potential captaincy candidates if Mumbai decide to make a change.

Bumrah brings plenty of leadership experience and has captained India in international cricket. But his fitness record and workload management could be crucial in any decision.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is seen as a long-term investment. The youngster has already captained India A and is currently vice-captain of India’s T20I team, making him one of the brightest leadership prospects in Indian cricket.

Hardik’s second stint at Mumbai hasn’t gone to plan

Hardik rejoined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL season after enjoying tremendous success with Gujarat Titans.

He had led the Gujarat franchise to two IPL finals in his two years with the franchise and was so good as a captain that the Mumbai Indians re-signed him and made him captain immediately.

Unfortunately, results have been mixed since his return.

Concerns over Mumbai Indians’ recent struggles

Mumbai finished bottom of the IPL 2024 table but showed promise with a playoff spot in 2025. They could not defend their crown.

The 2026 season was another setback as the five-time champions managed just four wins in 14 league matches, missing out on the playoffs comfortably.

The inconsistent performances have reportedly forced the franchise to think about major changes before the next season.

Trophy drought extends to six seasons

Mumbai Indians’ last IPL title win came in 2020, capping off back-to-back championships after also bagging the trophy in 2019.

Despite being one of the most successful franchises in the league with five titles to their name, Mumbai have now failed to win the IPL for six consecutive seasons. With IPL 2027 in sight, the management is expected to explore new strategies to bring the franchise back into contention for the title.