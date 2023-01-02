Hardik Pandya’s New Year Resolution Is Every Indian’s Dream This Year

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs at home, the first of which (T20Is) will be played on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.

While speaking to Sportstar, Pandya said that the biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup for him.

“The biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup,” said Pandya ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested for the series against Sri Lanka, Pandya will be key for India’s chances along with Suryakumar Yadav, who has been appointed as his deputy for the series.

After a succesful stint as the captain of Gujarat Titans in last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandya will be looking to replicate the same kind of success while captaininig the national team – his second stint this season in T20Is. Rohit will be back as the captain for the ODIs.

Squads

India (from): Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (v-c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka (from): Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.