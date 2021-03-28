Chasing 330 to win, English cricketer Ben Stokes had the hopes of his country riding on him in the third and final ODI at Pune on Sunday. After England lost their openers to Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on in the chase, the responsibility was on Stokes to lead the run-chase.

Unfortunately, Bhuvneshwar nearly got him when he tried to hit the Indian pacer straight over his head. The ball had the height but did not have the distance and Hardik got under the ball – and dropped a sitter.

A few overs later Hardik – who must have felt like the culprit – rejoiced and was over the moon when T. Natarajan got Stokes. Shikhar Dhawan took the catch safely and following that – Hardik bowed down in respect and relief. Stokes perished for 35 off 39 balls.

Reaction of Hardik pandya after gabbar taking the catch of ben stokes 😂😂#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nGsDMu0gWz 👑 (@viratian18183) March 28, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, England was in a spot of bother at 97 for four in the 16th over. Bhuvneshwar has picked up two wickets and India is on top in the decider.