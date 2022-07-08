Hardik Pandya Sets This Big Record In First T20I Against England

Southampton: Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a big part in India’s 50-run win over England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. He also created a big record in the process as well.

Hardik Pandya took four wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. He also performed brilliantly with the bat as he scored 51 runs in 33 balls with the help of six fours and one six. With such stats, the all-rounder became the first Indian player to scalp four wickets and score a half-century in a single T20I match.

He joined the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Mohammed Hafeez after creating the big record. Before Hardik Pandya, Indian stalwart Yuvraj Singh came close to creating this record in 2009 when he scored a half-century and scalped three wickets in a home series against Sri Lanka.

In the post-match press conference, Hardik Pandya said, “The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now.”

He added, “For me, a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100 per cent and when you don’t do that, there is no point playing.”

After Hardik Pandya’s heroics with the bat, England tried to chase the target of 199 and got all-out for just 148 runs in 19.3 overs. With the win, India go 1-0 up in the series with two games to go. Indian bowlers made England work for every run and made the target look way more than what it was.