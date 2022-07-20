OMG! This PAK Pacer Served As IND Net Bowling During IND Tour OF AUS In 2018: Deets Inside

Lahore: Pakistan had a successful campaign in the T20 World cup 2021 where they made it to the semi final. Even though they failed to win the elite trophy, the win over India in the group stage was a soothing experience for the Men in Green. Pakistan defeated the then Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets to break their losing streak against India in the World Cups. One of the finds for Pakistan during the tournament was pacer Haris Rauf, who generated searing pace and impressed one and all with his skills.

Meanwhile, in January, Rauf shared pictures of the special CSK Jersey he received from CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Rauf has now revealed how he ended up getting MSD’s jersey. Rauf said that he requested MS Dhoni for his CSK jersey after IND vs PAK World Cup match, adding that he asked Dhoni to send the CSK jersey, not the India one.

“I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one. He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia,” he said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Rauf also revealed that he served as India’s net bowler during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19. He also opened up on his conversation with Hardik Pandya and said that Pandya was impressed with his skills and predicted that he will play for Pakistan soon.

“The Indian team’s manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets. Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he’s sure that I’d soon be playing for the Pakistan team,” he said.