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  • Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Smriti-Shafali Opening Blitz as India Crush Netherlands by 95 Runs in Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Smriti-Shafali Opening Blitz as India Crush Netherlands by 95 Runs in Women’s T20 World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the explosive opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma after India's dominant 95-run victory over the Netherlands in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India posted a record 209/5 before Shafali Verma and N Sree Charani starred with the ball to secure a second consecutive win and move to the top of Group A.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |Jun 18, 2026, 01:34 AM IST

Published On Jun 18, 2026, 01:34 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 18, 2026, 01:34 AM IST

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the key factor in her team’s comprehensive 95â€‘run victory over the Netherlands in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

Shafali also picked 3-20, while N Sree Charani took 4-19 as India secured their second straight win and moved to the top of Group A. “I think we were really good with the bat. It wasn’t that easy a wicket, but Smriti and Shafali gave us a great platform. She (Shafali) is always ready with the ball whenever the team needs it. She keeps giving us breakthroughs, and she can go on to be a great all-rounder,” Harmanpreet said at the end of the game, where India posted 209/5, their highest total in tournament history.

Quizzed on the fast bowlers’ performance, Harmanpreet said, “Kranti is one who is always bowling for us, and Nandani has got very good experience from WPL, and she’s using that here, and it’s a good thing that she’s giving us breakthroughs in the Powerplay.”

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Asked for an update on Shreyanka Patil, who was stretched off the field due to twisting her right ankle, Harmanpreet said, “Right now, I don’t have a clear update, but our medical team will give a clear update after assessing her. I think we are in a very good situation. We have achieved what we wanted to in these two games.â€

Smriti Mandhana, adjudged Player of the Match for her second consecutive halfâ€‘century, said she was pleased with her form but stressed preparation against unfamiliar opposition. “I think it was a good batting wicket for sure. I mean, whenever we have come to Leeds, I’ve played a few matches here in the Hundred, but it’s always been a good batting wicket and a quick outfield. Again, I mean, the Netherlands did a really good job today.

“Well, of course, it’s like unknown territory for all of us. We’ve not seen a lot of them. So we had to go through a lot of videos in terms of how they bowl and how we will be approaching the game. One thing we always pride ourselves on is that we don’t take any team differently because it’s their first time or anything. I just thought they put up a really good fight. They fielded really well, and for us it was just about focusing and doing the job for the team.”

On the preparation for the tougher matches ahead, especially against South Africa and Australia, Smriti said, “Again, I wouldn’t say I was middling the ball the way I would still like to. I’m still a work in progress. But really happy with the way Shafali batted today. We had a good partnership, and it was good to have her back among the runs. Again, I mean, Sree Charani bowled extremely well. So for me, it’s just about doing the right things, waking up every day, doing the right things, and then seeing how the match goes.”

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede admitted her side was outplayed but cherished the experience of playing against India. “I think India batted really well, especially up front. I think we made a great comeback with the ball. They were around 100 after 10 overs, and to only allow them to score 210, I think we did well. I think our fielding can be a little bit better, especially the catching.

Asked about her assessment of the Netherlands chase, Babette said, â€œI think we never really got going. We lost too many wickets along the way. India bowled very well and very smartly. They played really good cricket, which we can learn a lot from. I think it’s very special to play against India. To play a top team with our friends and family in the stands, it’s something I’ll always remember.”

With IANS Input

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta is currently working as Multimedia Producer at Cricket Country. He started his inning as a Multimedia Producer at India.com, where he regularly covered politics and international affairs. Now he has begun a new inning in the field of sports journalism with Cricket Country. Here, he regularly contributes videos and articles.

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