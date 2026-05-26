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  • Harmanpreet Kaur shares heartfelt message for SOMEONE special after being honoured with Padma Shri, she thanked…

Harmanpreet Kaur shares heartfelt message for SOMEONE special after being honoured with Padma Shri, she thanked…

Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur shares a lovely message after being honoured with Padma Shri by President of India.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 26, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after being honoured by Padma Shri

Harmanpreet Kaur shares lovely message after being honoured by Padma Shri

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her feelings with her loved ones, which included her family, teammates, coaches and fans. The reason behind this lovely gesture was that she was being conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur shares emotional message after receiving Padma Shri

Harmanpreet was among the select sportspersons honoured during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Padma awards across categories were presented. Former India men’s captain Rohit Sharma was also among the recipients, making them the only two cricketers included in the 2026 honours list.

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Shortly after receiving the award, Harmanpreet shared an emotional message on Instagram reflecting on her journey from a young aspiring cricketer to captaining India on the global stage.

Today, my heart is filled with gratitude and pride as I receive the prestigious Padma Shri honour. This recognition is not just mine – it belongs to my parents, family, coaches, teammates, friends and every single person who supported and believed in me throughout this journey. From a young girl with dreams in her eyes to representing India on the biggest stages, every moment has been possible because of your love, sacrifices and encouragement,” she wrote while sharing a picture from the ceremony.

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Harmanpreet Kaur thanks fans and institution after receiving Padma Shri honour

The India captain also thanked the President of India, the government and cricketing institutions for their continued support towards women’s cricket.

I would like to sincerely thank the Hon’ble @presidentofindia, Government of India, Sports Authority of India, BCCI and everyone associated with Indian cricket for this incredible honour and for continuously supporting women’s cricket. A heartfelt thank you to the media, journalists and all those who acknowledged my achievements and shared my journey with the world. Your appreciation and support have always motivated me to do better,” she penned.

Her recognition comes after a landmark phase in Indian women’s cricket under her leadership. In 2025, Harmanpreet captained India to their maiden ODI Women’s World Cup title on home soil, defeating South Africa in the final and ending years of heartbreak in ICC events. The victory came during her fifth World Cup appearance and marked one of the defining achievements of her international career.

In her message, Harmanpreet also acknowledged the unwavering support she has received from cricket fans over the years.

And finally, thank you to every fan who stood by me through every high and low. Your love means everything to me. Wearing the India jersey will always remain the greatest honour of my life, and I will continue giving my best for the country every single day. Grateful beyond words,” she concluded.

Also Read: Sri Lanka announce squad for West Indies series, the captain will be…

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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