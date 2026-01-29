Harris and Mandhana’s heroics help RCB qualify for WPL 2026 final

Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana's heroics help RCB qualify for WPL 2026 final. Take a look and find out in this news

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to book a place in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 after cruising to an eight-wicket victory over UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi, in Vadodara on Thursday.

Chasing 144, RCB made light work of the target, finishing the chase in just 13.1 overs on the back of commanding half-centuries by Grace Harris and skipper Smriti Mandhana. Harris smashed a fluent 75, while Mandhana anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

The opening pair set the tone early, racing to 63 runs in the Power-play before stitching together a 108-run stand in just 9.1 overs. Harris was eventually dismissed by Shikha Pandey, but the damage had already been done.

Georgia Voll added a brisk 16 during a 35-run partnership with Mandhana before falling to Asha Sobhana. The RCB skipper, who reached her fifty shortly before Voll’s dismissal, sealed the win in style with a boundary off Deepti Sharma.

Earlier, UP Warriorz posted 143/8 after being asked to bat first, courtesy of a strong start from skipper Meg Lanning and a composed knock by Deepti. The duo put on 74 runs for the opening wicket, including 50 in the Power-play, UPW’s first 50-plus opening stand of the season.

Lanning looked set for a big score before being dismissed for 41 by Nadine de Klerk, who also removed debutant Amy Jones soon after to swing momentum RCB’s way.

Deepti held the innings together with a resilient 43-ball 55, but regular wickets at the other end prevented UPW from accelerating in the latter stages. De Klerk was the standout bowler for RCB, finishing with figures of 4-22, while Grace Harris chipped in with two wickets.

UPW’s below-par total and ineffective Power-play bowling proved costly, bringing an end to their playoff hopes. RCB, meanwhile, continued their dominant run to secure a spot in the final with an emphatic performance.

Brief scores:

TRENDING NOW

UP Warriorz 143/8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 55, Meg Lanning 41; Nadine de Klerk 4-22, Grace Harris 2-22) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 147/2 in 13.1 overs (Grace Harris 75, Smriti Mandhana 54*; Shikha Pandey 1-36, Asha Sobhana 1-24) by 8 wickets.

With IANS Inputs.