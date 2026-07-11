Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India

Skipper Harry Brook once more time showcased why he is regarded as one of England’s brightest white-ball stars with a sensational unbeaten knock against India in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl on Saturday. Although he narrowly missed out on a century, the England captain played a defining role in helping the hosts post a massive total and tighten their grip on the contest.

Brook’s fearless strokeplay, combined with Jos Buttler’s explosive hundred, left the Indian bowlers with no room to recover as England produced one of their most dominant batting displays in T20I cricket.

Brook and Buttler rewrite record books

After England lost Phil Salt in the second over, Brook walked in and immediately shifted the momentum in the hosts’ favour. He attacked from the very beginning, racing to his half-century in just 19 balls before continuing his assault throughout the innings.

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Brook was not out on 95 off 45 balls, the ball falling just five runs short of what would have been a memorable century after he found the middle of the bat all over the ground.

At the other end Jos Buttler was on fire smashing a brilliant 131 off 64 balls as the duo put on a brilliant 233-run partnership for the second wicket.

WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer

It was the highest partnership for any wicket in England’s T20I history and took the game completely away from India.

Their efforts powered England to a formidable 257/3, putting them in complete control of the series finale.

The Jos Scoop â„¢ï¸ pic.twitter.com/YdKtBnTzoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2026

Brook dominates with fearless strokeplay

Brook looked in complete command against both pace and spin. He was especially severe on India’s spinners, regularly stepping out to clear the ropes with ease.

One of his worst overs came against Axar Patel, who smashed two huge sixes as England scored 25 runs off the over. From then on, the Indian bowling attack struggled to get to grips.

Brook also played the fast bowlers well, using smart footwork and good timing to find boundaries on both sides of the wicket.

257 posted by EnglandðŸ”¥



A mountain to climb! ðŸ”ï¸

Will Team India take the fearless route in this chase?#ENGvIND 5th T20I ðŸ‘‰ Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ZxHDSRWmL0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2026

Indian bowlers endure difficult outing

Apart from Prasidh Krishna’s early wicket of Phil Salt, India struggled with the ball as England’s batters dominated the innings.

Shivam Dube finally dismissed Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in consecutive deliveries late on, but the damage had already been done.

Axar Patel endured one of his toughest T20I spells, conceding 63 runs in four overs, while Prince Yadav also had a forgettable outing, giving away 60 runs.

Young all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, making his opportunity count with the ball, struggled to find consistency and finished with 0/39 in three overs, including a costly over that went for 24 runs.

As England continued to pile on the runs, India captain Shreyas Iyer was left with few options as the visitors endured one of their most challenging bowling performances of the series.

England posted a commanding 257/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to a sensational 131 from Jos Buttler and an unbeaten 95 from captain Harry Brook. For India, Shivam Dube was the most successful bowler, picking up 2 wickets for 22 runs.