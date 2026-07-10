Harry Brook names two ‘Match-Winners’ after England seal T20I series against India

England skipper Harry Brook was delighted after his team delivered another dominant performance to win the T20I series against India with one game still to play. Following the convincing win in Bristol, Brook highlighted the factors that have helped England outplay the world champions throughout the series and praised both the players and coaching staff for working together effectively.

England chased down a target of 159 with remarkable ease, reaching 159/1 in just 13.5 overs to register a nine-wicket victory and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Harry Brook reveals what made the difference

After the match, Brook said England’s success has come from adapting quickly to different conditions and maintaining strong communication within the squad.

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“That was good fun tonight. Always good to beat India. To beat them 3-0 with one game to go… very happy.

“Two things stand out for sure – the way we’ve adapted to the surface and the communication from the coaches to the players and vice-versa. These two things have stood out.”

Brook and Salt finish the chase in style

England lost Jos Buttler early in the chase, but that proved to be their only setback.

Brook took complete control of the innings with an unbeaten 79 off 35 balls, while Phil Salt played the ideal supporting role with 59 not out from 42 deliveries. Their unbroken 151-run partnership for the second wicket ensured India never found a way back into the contest.

The pair attacked both pace and spin confidently, guiding England to victory with 37 balls to spare.

Archer and Tongue earn captain’s praise

Brook also singled out fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, whose early breakthroughs once again put India under pressure.

“Jofra and Tongue again, like a house on fire. Will be pretty cool to be world No.1 – definitely an aim for us. Felt good (with the bat).”

Archer finished with 2/20, while Tongue also claimed two wickets as England restricted India to 158/7 despite Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 80.

England take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. ðŸ‘#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cFrZEy0zn9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2026

England eye No.1 ranking

The victory not only secured the series for England but also moved them within touching distance of the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

With one match still to be played in Southampton, England now have the chance to complete a 4-0 series win after the opening game was washed out. A victory in the final T20I would also see them replace reigning world champions India at the top of the T20I rankings.