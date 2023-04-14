Advertisement

Harry Brook Out? Sunrisers Hyderabad's Likely Playing XI For IPL 2023 Against KKR

It will be the second home game for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

Updated: April 14, 2023 2:05 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 19 of IPL 2023 on Friday. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Orange Army is coming into Friday's game after winning their last match against Punjab Kings at the same venue.

For SRH, Rahul Tripathi scored a fifty against PBKS and coming into this match he would hope to continue the good show against his former side.

But the reason to worry for SRH is English batter Harry Brook's form. The 24-year-old who was signed for Rs 13.25 crore has failed to fire in the first three outings.

He is the highest paid player in SRH history but his poor show has put his place under scanner.

With the likes of Glenn Phillips and Heinrich Klaasen waiting in the wings, SRH could drop Brook to the bench

Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

RK Singh, N Rana(C), AD Russell, SP Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, UT Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, LH Ferguson

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal, RA Tripathi, HC Brook, AK Markram(C), Washington Sundar, M Jansen, H Klaasen(wk), Umran Malik, B Kumar, T Natarajan, M Markande

Pitch Report

It will be second game for Kolkata Knight Riders at home. The first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR scored 204 runs and then delivered a sensational bowling performance. In the second game, the pitch will likely to provide support to the batters in this game.

 

Harry Brook Out? Sunrisers Hyderabad's Likely Playing XI For IPL 2023 Against KKR
