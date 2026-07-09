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  • Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80

Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 80 gave India hope, but Harry Brook and Phil Salt had other plans. England completed a dominant chase to seal the T20I series with one game remaining.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 10, 2026, 01:56 AM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 01:56 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 01:56 AM IST

England Seal T20I Series

England Seal T20I Series

India’s struggles on the England tour continued as another disappointing all-round performance saw them suffer a heavy defeat in the fourth T20I at Bristol. Despite a fighting effort from captain Shreyas Iyer with the bat, the visitors failed to defend their total as England cruised to victory and wrapped up the five-match series with one game still to play.

Harry Brook and Phil Salt take the game away from India

Chasing 159, England suffered an early setback when Jos Buttler was dismissed cheaply, giving India a glimmer of hope. However, that was the only breakthrough the visitors managed for the rest of the innings.

Captain Harry Brook and opener Phil Salt completely dominated the Indian bowling attack with a sensational unbeaten partnership of 151 runs for the second wicket.

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Brook was the aggressor throughout his innings, smashing 79 not out off just 35 balls, with Salt playing the perfect supporting role with a composed 59 not out off 42 deliveries. The pair found boundaries regularly and never allowed India to build any pressure as England reached 159/1 in just 13.5 overs, winning by nine wickets with 37 balls remaining.

Shreyas Iyer’s lone fight keeps India in the contest

Earlier, India once again struggled to put together a complete batting performance after being asked to bat first.

The top order failed to make an impact as England’s pace attack struck at regular intervals, leaving India in trouble inside the powerplay. At one stage, another below-par total looked certain before captain Shreyas Iyer produced a superb rescue act.

The India skipper remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls, playing a responsible innings under pressure. His knock included four boundaries and five sixes, and he almost single-handedly carried the batting unit through the middle and death overs.

Iyer scored 50 off 29 balls, but the rest of the Indian batters couldn’t push on from promising starts, and India finished on 158/7 in 20 overs.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer fights alone with unbeaten 80 as India post 158/7 in must-win England T20I

England bowlers shine again

England’s bowlers continued their fine form with another disciplined display. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/20, while Josh Tongue also took two wickets. The pair kept the Indian batters in check with their pace and bounce, meaning the visitors couldn’t get a foothold despite Iyer’s fine innings.

The hosts also bowled brilliantly at the death, preventing India from crossing the 160-run mark.

England wrap up the series in style

India needed early wickets to have any chance of defending the target, but after Buttler’s dismissal, the bowlers had no answer to Brook and Salt’s aggressive batting.

The convincing victory gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening match was washed out. The match also exposed India’s continuing woes with the bat and ball, with the team again relying heavily on captain Shreyas Iyer to provide some stability.

Also Read: Team India suffer double injury blow as two stars are ruled out of England T20I Series

Brief Scores:

  • India 158/7 (20 overs): Shreyas Iyer 80* (49), Shivam Dube 22.
  • England 159/1 (13.5 overs): Harry Brook 79* (35), Phil Salt 59* (42).

England won by 9 wickets and sealed the five-match T20I series 3-0.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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