IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Harry Kane BREAKS Gary Lineker’s record, becomes England’s top World Cup goalscorer

Harry Kane BREAKS Gary Lineker’s record, becomes England’s top World Cup goalscorer

Harry Kane breaks Gary Lineker's record! England captain becomes the nation's highest World Cup goalscorer against Panama.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 28, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Published On Jun 28, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 28, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Harry Kane Becomes England's Top World Cup Scorer

Harry Kane Becomes England's Top World Cup Scorer

Harry Kane World Cup goals record: Harry Kane has added another major milestone to his remarkable international career as England’s final group-stage clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 turned into a historic occasion for the striker. The England captain found the net against Panama and moved ahead of one of the country’s greatest World Cup goalscorers.

With the goal, Kane became England men’s all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing the mark previously held by Gary Lineker.

Kane breaks Lineker’s long-standing record

Kane entered the tournament needing two goals to match Lineker’s tally of 10 World Cup goals. He drew level with the former England captain after scoring twice against Croatia in England’s opening match in Dallas.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Against Panama at New Jersey Stadium, the Bayern Munich striker finally moved clear at the top of the list. Kane powered in a header during the final group game to register his 11th World Cup goal and claim the record outright.

A record built across three World Cups

Russia 2018 was Kane’s first World Cup appearance, and despite England losing in the semi-finals, he finished as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner with six goals.

He added two more goals at Qatar 2022 with strikes against Senegal and France, before extending his tally further at the 2026 tournament.

The latest goal against Panama took him beyond Lineker’s total and strengthened his position as one of England’s greatest international forwards.

England’s all-time leading scorer keeps extending his tally

Kane was already England’s all-time top goalscorer before this tournament began. His strike against Panama came on his 117th international appearance and moved his overall England tally to 82 goals.

The striker has now led England through several successful tournament campaigns, including:

  • The 2018 World Cup semi-final run
  • The EURO 2020 final
  • The EURO 2024 final
  • The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

England’s top World Cup goalscorers

PlayerGoalsGames
Harry Kane (New record)1114
Gary Lineker1012
Sir Geoff Hurst56
Bobby Charlton414
Michael Owen412
Marcus Rashford413
Sir David Beckham313
Steven Gerrard312
Roger Hunt36
David Platt36
Bukayo Saka36
Nat Lofthouse32

Another chapter in Kane’s England legacy

By overtaking Lineker, Kane has added another significant achievement to an already extraordinary England career. The captain keeps setting new benchmarks for the national team with 82 international goals and counting and remains at the heart of England’s hopes of a deep run at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Colombia finish top of Group K after holding Portugal to goalless draw at FIFA World Cup 2026

Colombia finish top of Group K after holding Portugal to goalless draw at FIFA World Cup 2026
Why is Lionel Messi benched vs Jordan? Lionel Scaloni reveals Argentina’s World Cup plan

Why is Lionel Messi benched vs Jordan? Lionel Scaloni reveals Argentina’s World Cup plan
FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele hat-trick stuns Norway as France finish top of group

FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele hat-trick stuns Norway as France finish top of group
FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks goals and attendance records in historic tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks goals and attendance records in historic tournament

Latest News

IRE vs IND: Can India save the series or will Ireland create history?

Late drama as Colombia finish above Portugal to top Group K

India face Australia in crucial semi-final battle

Auqib Nabi's magic spell puts India A on brink of victory

Sooryavanshi has no weakness? Dinesh Karthik makes huge statement

After stunning India upset, Ed Joyce sends strong message to BCCI

Editor's Pick

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s side fight to avoid historic series defeat, Ireland eye record win

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s side fight to avoid historic series defeat, Ireland eye record win
Kumar Sangakkara reveals how 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left Jofra Archer stunned

Kumar Sangakkara reveals how 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left Jofra Archer stunned
Ashwin breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut after Ireland defeat, Says ‘Let him…

Ashwin breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut after Ireland defeat, Says ‘Let him…
‘Rohit wouldn’t be my choice’: Sanjay Manjrekar’s MASSIVE 2027 World Cup verdict stuns fans

‘Rohit wouldn’t be my choice’: Sanjay Manjrekar’s MASSIVE 2027 World Cup verdict stuns fans
‘We didn’t adapt…’: Abhishek Sharma opens up on India’s historic defeat against Ireland

‘We didn’t adapt…’: Abhishek Sharma opens up on India’s historic defeat against Ireland
WATCH: Intense discussion between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gautam Gambhir ahead of Ireland clash

WATCH: Intense discussion between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gautam Gambhir ahead of Ireland clash