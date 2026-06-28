Harry Kane BREAKS Gary Lineker’s record, becomes England’s top World Cup goalscorer

Harry Kane World Cup goals record: Harry Kane has added another major milestone to his remarkable international career as England’s final group-stage clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 turned into a historic occasion for the striker. The England captain found the net against Panama and moved ahead of one of the country’s greatest World Cup goalscorers.

With the goal, Kane became England men’s all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing the mark previously held by Gary Lineker.

Kane breaks Lineker’s long-standing record

Kane entered the tournament needing two goals to match Lineker’s tally of 10 World Cup goals. He drew level with the former England captain after scoring twice against Croatia in England’s opening match in Dallas.

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Against Panama at New Jersey Stadium, the Bayern Munich striker finally moved clear at the top of the list. Kane powered in a header during the final group game to register his 11th World Cup goal and claim the record outright.

A record built across three World Cups

Russia 2018 was Kane’s first World Cup appearance, and despite England losing in the semi-finals, he finished as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner with six goals.

He added two more goals at Qatar 2022 with strikes against Senegal and France, before extending his tally further at the 2026 tournament.

The latest goal against Panama took him beyond Lineker’s total and strengthened his position as one of England’s greatest international forwards.

England’s all-time leading scorer keeps extending his tally

Kane was already England’s all-time top goalscorer before this tournament began. His strike against Panama came on his 117th international appearance and moved his overall England tally to 82 goals.

The striker has now led England through several successful tournament campaigns, including:

The 2018 World Cup semi-final run

The EURO 2020 final

The EURO 2024 final

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

England’s top World Cup goalscorers

Player Goals Games Harry Kane (New record) 11 14 Gary Lineker 10 12 Sir Geoff Hurst 5 6 Bobby Charlton 4 14 Michael Owen 4 12 Marcus Rashford 4 13 Sir David Beckham 3 13 Steven Gerrard 3 12 Roger Hunt 3 6 David Platt 3 6 Bukayo Saka 3 6 Nat Lofthouse 3 2

Another chapter in Kane’s England legacy

By overtaking Lineker, Kane has added another significant achievement to an already extraordinary England career. The captain keeps setting new benchmarks for the national team with 82 international goals and counting and remains at the heart of England’s hopes of a deep run at the FIFA World Cup 2026.