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Harry Kane is England’s biggest threat against France, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Can France stop Harry Kane in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off? India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has identified England's biggest weapon and explained the tactical battle that could decide the match.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Published On Jul 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes stopping England captain Harry Kane will be France’s biggest tactical challenge when the two European heavyweights meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off.

Sandhu believes that Kane’s ability to influence games beyond his goals makes him England’s biggest attacking weapon.

If Harry Kane starts, he’ll be England’s biggest threat. His ability to drop into midfield, link play and create space for runners makes him extremely difficult to defend against. That’s exactly how England created problems in the semi-final, and France’s centre-backs will have to decide whether to follow him or hold their shape. Getting that balance right will be one of the biggest tactical battles of the match,” said Sandhu, who is part of Zee5 FIFA WC 2026 expert panel.

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Sandhu expects competitive battle despite third-place play-off

The Indian captain expects both teams to make a few changes after suffering semi-final heartbreak but believes the prestige of representing their country at a World Cup will ensure a competitive contest.

After missing out on the final, motivation is naturally a challenge, but representing your country at a FIFA World Cup should always be enough incentive. We could see a few changes to the starting XIs, but I still expect someone like Kylian Mbappe to play. The Golden Boot is still within reach, and he’s the kind of player who always wants to be on the pitch,” he said.

Sandhu points out defensive flaws of France and England

Sandhu also analysed the defensive shortcomings that proved costly for both teams in their respective semi-final defeats.

France’s problems weren’t just individual mistakes. Their second goal conceded came because two defenders were attracted to the same player, while midfield runners weren’t tracked. England’s issue was different. They became too passive after taking the lead. Against elite opposition, if you spend too long defending deep, fatigue sets in and eventually mistakes happen,” he explained.

France and England remain among the strongest teams, says Sandhu

Despite both sides missing out on a place in the final, Sandhu believes France and England remain among international football’s strongest teams and will continue to challenge for major honours.

Both France and England have built squads with a strong mix of experienced players and young talent. Reaching the latter stages of major tournaments consistently isn’t a coincidence. This World Cup will only add to that experience, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see both nations challenging for another World Cup final in the future,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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