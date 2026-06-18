Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham power England to thrilling FIFA World Cup win over Croatia

England started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an outstanding victory against Croatia in Dallas that survived a stern test. In a match packed with goals, momentum swings and attacking football, the Three Lions eventually pulled away in the second half to secure all three points and make a winning start in Group L. Declan Rice assist for Englandâ€™s second goal! ðŸ…°ï¸ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ pic.twitter.com/JNCWyaajck — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) June 17, 2026

Croatia twice fought back after falling behind, but England’s superior quality after the break proved decisive as Gareth Southgate’s side laid down an early marker in the tournament.

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Kane’s double gives England early control

England made a positive start and were rewarded inside the opening 15 minutes.

After Noni Madueke won a penalty following a challenge from Luka Modric, Harry Kane stepped up. Although Dominik Livakovic saved his first effort, the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment. Kane made no mistake with his second chance, calmly putting England ahead.

The goal added another record to Kane’s impressive World Cup career, with the England captain now holding the record for the most penalties scored in World Cup history (excluding shootouts).

England continued to look dangerous going forward, but Croatia showed they were far from out of the contest.

Croatia hit back twice before half-time

Despite England enjoying much of the early pressure, Croatia found a way back through Martin Baturina.

The midfielder produced a superb finish from distance that left Jordan Pickford with no chance despite getting a slight touch on the ball.

England responded well and regained the lead when Kane escaped his marker from a corner and powered home a header for his second goal of the night.

However, Croatia refused to go away. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ivan Perisic picked out Petar Musa, who finished calmly to level the scores at 2-2 and send both teams into the break on level terms.

Bellingham changes the game after restart

England emerged for the second half with renewed energy and quickly regained control.

Just two minutes after the restart, Jude Bellingham burst into the penalty area and drilled a low finish beyond Livakovic to restore England’s advantage for a third time.

The goal shifted the momentum firmly in England’s favour.

Bellingham continued to cause problems and nearly added another, while Declan Rice and Nico O’Reilly also came close as Croatia struggled to cope with England’s attacking pressure.

Livakovic was forced into several important saves to keep Croatia in the game, including a remarkable stop during a frantic spell of England pressure.

Although Croatia remained a threat on the counterattack, England continued to create the better chances.

Jordan Pickford produced an important save to deny Marco Pasalic and preserve England’s lead before substitute Marcus Rashford finally put the result beyond doubt.

The Manchester United forward found space in the closing stages, cut inside his defender and calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 4-2.

The goal ended Croatia’s hopes of another comeback and ensured England collected a valuable three points from their opening fixture.

England send early World Cup statement

The scoreline reflected England’s attacking strength, with Kane, Bellingham and Rashford all making major contributions.

While there were moments of concern defensively, the Three Lions will be encouraged by their ability to respond whenever Croatia fought back.

England could have hardly asked for a better start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they embarked on their campaign with an exciting and important victory, with Group L expected to be highly competitive.