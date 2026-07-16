Harry Kane reveals England’s ‘Missing Piece’ after heartbreaking FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina

England captain Harry Kane said the Three Lions need to search for the “missing piece” that continues to deny them at major tournaments after exiting the World Cup with a 2-1 semifinal loss to Argentina.

The Three Lions, contesting their second semi-final in the last three World Cups, took the lead when Gordon tapped home Morgan Rogers’ cross, but it was not enough to earn a first World Cup final berth since 1966. They have now lost three World Cup semi-finals (1990, 2018 and 2026).

Thomas Tuchel’s team will face France on Sunday (IST) in the third-place play-off game.

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Kane: ‘We are close but missing the final piece’

“We had a lot of good moments in this tournament, a lot of good games, and another semi-final,” Kane explained. “We talk about knocking on the door, we are close. We just need to find that missing piece in the final stage of the tournament.”

“These tournaments take it out of you, so much effort, pressure and mentality and we have shown a lot of that the 6-7 weeks we have been together, but we are just missing that final piece.”

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon early in the second half before Argentina responded with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, the latter arriving in stoppage time to send the holders through to Sunday’s final against Spain.

Kane left heartbroken after semi-final defeat

“I’m just gutted,” said Kane. “Gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone. “We played a good game for the large majority of it. When we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on which at this level isn’t enough. Just gutted because we have worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears. To fall short like we did today is just gutting.”

Kane explains where England lost control

The Three Lions captain reflected on the tie which saw England strike first in the second half before Argentina turned it around.

“We struggled to get pressure on the ball,” he continued. “First half and start of the second half we pressed them well. We put them under loads of pressure, especially high up the pitch which allowed us to win balls, control the game a little bit better.

“After the goal, whether that was them putting more players forward or us not being able to match them man for man. It was just wave after wave and we were trying to hold on. Lads were putting blocks in but in the end it wasn’t enough.

England couldn’t regain momentum after Argentina fightback

“The boys are always ready for any moment in the game. When we went ahead, the messaging was to go again and get another goal.

“Then obviously when they scored their two goals, trying to get something but we couldn’t quite get the momentum back in the game.”

(With IANS Inputs)