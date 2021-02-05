While congratulating England skipper Joe Root for his ninth Test century during day one of the first Test at Chennai on Friday. The business tycoon used an image of Jos Buttler with him while referring to Root. Goenka also went on to reveal that Buttler often asks why no IPL teams pick him and what he should be doing. <p></p> <p></p>His tweet with the wrong picture read: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">100 in his 100th test match, third in a row- what a masterful innings! </span><span class="r-18u37iz">#JoeRoot</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> Yet, when he met me he was asking me why no teams are choosing him for IPL and what does he need to do more!</span> <p></p> <p></p>The Indian business tycoon was quick to realise his mistake and he deleted the tweet. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the screenshot of the much-talked-about tweet: <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4400492" align="alignnone" width="445"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4400492" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Harsh-Goenka.jpg" alt="Harsh Goenka, Harsh Goenka age, Harsh Goenka news, Harsh Goenka Indian Businessman, Goenka wife, Harsh Goenka net worth, Harsh Goenka turnover, Harsh Goenka salary, Harsh Goenka income, Harsh Goenka RPG Group, Joe Root, Joe Root century, Joe Root 100th Test, Jos Buttler, Jos Buttler news, Jos Buttler age,Jos Buttler wife, Jos Buttler wicketkeeper, England live score, live score India vs England, Live match score IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score, India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, England vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score, Aus vs Ind 1st Test Day 1 Live, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Live, Live Cricket Score, Day 1 1st Test Live, Chennai Test, Live Chennai Test, live cricket score IND vs ENG, Chennai Weather Forecast, Chennai Rain prediction, live cricket commentary IND vs ENG 1st Test, live cricket updates IND vs ENG test, England vs india live score, IND vs ENG live cricket score, live cricket score IND vs ENG, India vs England 2021, India vs England 2021 live, India vs England 2021 New Year Test, India vs England 2021 1st Test live score, live cricket score india England, India vs England 2021 final date, India vs England 2021 news, India vs England 2021 latest news, India vs England 2021 teams, India vs England 2021 schedule, India vs England teams, India vs England 2021 winner, IND vs ENG Test, IND vs ENG Live Score, IND vs ENG Test Schedule, IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021, IND vs ENG Live Match Scorecard, IND vs ENG Live Match Scorecard, India vs England 2021 fixture list, India vs England 2021 points table, India vs England match schedule 2021, India vs England score, India vs England live, India vs England live, live score, India vs England live match, India vs England 2021 live cricket score, India vs England 2021, India vs England 2021 news, India vs England 2021 live score, live India vs England 2021, India vs England 2021 cricket score" width="445" height="579" /> Harsh Goenka Trolled (Image: Twitter screenshot)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Arey woh Harsh Goenka...</p> <p></p>Butler ko Root bol raha tha <p></p> <p></p> Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kirtik_Mitra/status/1357647780228063233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So, this must be Ajinkya Rahane according to Harsh Goenka <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Indveng?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Indveng</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoeRoot?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoeRoot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HarshGoenka?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HarshGoenka</a> <a href="https://t.co/HnD6I6f1pJ">pic.twitter.com/HnD6I6f1pJ</a></p> <p></p> Joey (@joey_bhai) <a href="https://twitter.com/joey_bhai/status/1357645845022167040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Harsh goenka be like : <a href="https://t.co/BWHoQzbVVA">pic.twitter.com/BWHoQzbVVA</a></p> <p></p> IMAM (@sarcasticEngi) <a href="https://twitter.com/sarcasticEngi/status/1357648496157814784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He hasn't met Root,He just made that up to state his theory to people to pick Root in IPL.But bechare Mr Goenka ya to Butler ko root samajh liya ya fir Apne aap se kahani banayi ki I met root &amp; he asked me why he isn't picked in IPL. <p></p>Harsh Goenka Foolishness Exposed.</p> <p></p> Rishabh Wadhwa (@Cric_Rishabh) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cric_Rishabh/status/1357648211918417920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Joe Root to Harsh Goenka right now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/y1vAyOO4Sj">pic.twitter.com/y1vAyOO4Sj</a></p> <p></p> Debaroop (@debaroop_afc) <a href="https://twitter.com/debaroop_afc/status/1357648219845521408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Root brought up his third consecutive Test ton and is looking in ominous touch. He has led from the front and given immense confidence to the dressing-room which is inexperienced. Root dug in and took his time. It was a chanceless ton as he became the ninth player to hit a century in their 100th Test.