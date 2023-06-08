New Delhi: India and Australia are currently engaged in the final of the World Test Championship final 2023 at The Ovals in London. Australia's star batters, Trvais Head and Steve Smith's incredible knocks , helped Australia post a total of 327 runs for the loss of three wickets in 85 overs.

India's bowlers failed to spell their magic, which helped Australia dominate the game on the first day of the five-day test match.

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Twitter and slammed India's captain Rohit Sharma's leadership and strategies. He also criticised the management's terrible tragedy that India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is no longer leading the Indian team in the Test format.

In a Tweet, he wrote," Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn't test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow".