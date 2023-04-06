Advertisement

Harsha Bhogle Ignores Rohit Sharma, Questions Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan's Place In T20 Teams

Harsha Bhogle Ignores Rohit Sharma, Questions Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan's Place In T20 Teams

Harsha Bhogle raised a big concern and questioned if players like Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fit in the T20 teams. Fans, however, were quick to remind him of Rohit Sharma.

Updated: April 6, 2023 2:46 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan played a magnificent knock of 86 in 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals to give Punjab Kings a brilliant 5-run win. Dhawan started slowly and played run a ball knock at the start of PBKS innings, while playing second fiddle to Prabhasimran Singh, who blasted a quick-fire fifty to give PBKS a blazing start. Post Singh's wicket, Dhawan took charge and took PBKS to 197, a score which was slightly less than what it looked like when Prabhasimran Singh was going.

Questioning Dhawan's slow start, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said that even though Dhawan has caught up with his strike rate, his knock can hurt the team, questioning the role of anchors in T20 teams.

"Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt," Bhogle tweeted

Bhogle's words didn't go well with fans who slammed him for questioning Dhawan, who has been a consistent performer in IPL. Bhogle was quick to revert and said that the topic is not limited to Shikhar Dhawan but to great players like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and even Jos Buttler.

"This topic is not specific to Shikhar today. We have been talking about it over the last 2-3 years; about fine players like KL Rahul, Babar Azam, at times even Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler. My view is that in a 150-160 game, you might consider that role but not in a 180-190 game," wrote Bhogle.

However, fans were again at him as he missed some prominent names like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who are part of the national team.

Also Read

More News ›
Harsha Bhogle Ignores Rohit Sharma, Questions Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan's Place In T20 Teams
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2023: PBKS' Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer Gives Big Update On Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livinstone's Availability
Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan Who Held 'Thank Got Urvashi In Not Here' Placard During Rishabh Pant's First Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Match
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Set To Miss Rajasthan Royals Next Game Against Delhi Capitals Due To Injury - Reports
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Harsha Bhogle Ignores Rohit Sharma, Questions Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan's Place In T20 Teams

Harsha Bhogle Ignores Rohit Sharma, Questions Virat Kohli, S...

GAM vs TTP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 5:00 PM IST

GAM vs TTP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 53: Capta...

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Capta...

Trying To Settle In England: Kamran Akmal Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Amir Amidsts Reports Of Potential Return

Trying To Settle In England: Kamran Akmal Takes A Brutal Dig...

APH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

APH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 18: Ca...

Advertisement