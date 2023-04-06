New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan played a magnificent knock of 86 in 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals to give Punjab Kings a brilliant 5-run win. Dhawan started slowly and played run a ball knock at the start of PBKS innings, while playing second fiddle to Prabhasimran Singh, who blasted a quick-fire fifty to give PBKS a blazing start. Post Singh's wicket, Dhawan took charge and took PBKS to 197, a score which was slightly less than what it looked like when Prabhasimran Singh was going.

Questioning Dhawan's slow start, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said that even though Dhawan has caught up with his strike rate, his knock can hurt the team, questioning the role of anchors in T20 teams.

"Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt," Bhogle tweeted

Bhogle's words didn't go well with fans who slammed him for questioning Dhawan, who has been a consistent performer in IPL. Bhogle was quick to revert and said that the topic is not limited to Shikhar Dhawan but to great players like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and even Jos Buttler.

"This topic is not specific to Shikhar today. We have been talking about it over the last 2-3 years; about fine players like KL Rahul, Babar Azam, at times even Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler. My view is that in a 150-160 game, you might consider that role but not in a 180-190 game," wrote Bhogle.

However, fans were again at him as he missed some prominent names like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who are part of the national team.