Harsha Bhogle unhappy with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s vice-captaincy, says ‘What’s the thinking behind this’

After the brilliant tour against Zimbabwe, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is ready to shine in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone.

As in the upcoming domestic tournament, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance to reflect on his skills in red-ball cricket as a vice-captain of the East Zone. It’s going to be interesting to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play and showcase his skills in red-ball cricket. He will be seen under the captaincy of another star Indian player, who was a part of the Indian team on the Zimbabwe tour, Ishan Kishan.

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Harsha Bhogle questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s vice-captaincy, calls it ‘too early’ in red-ball cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets this chance, after his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, for Rajasthan Royals (RR). There are many former cricketers and cricket experts who are praising Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his vice-captaincy for East Zone. However, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogla shared his opinion on this decision and said Sooryavanshi in the vice-captaincy role is too early in first-class cricket, and putting pressure on him to lead with such limited experience is incomprehensible. “What’s the thinking behind this?“



Bhogle expressed his disagreement on the social media platform, writing, “I wonder what the thinking is behind making Suryavanshi the vice-captain of the senior red-ball team. He has scored just 207 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.25. His talent is extraordinary, but every player has a learning curve, and he’s still at the very beginning of red-ball cricket.“

I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary but there is a learning curve and he is at the bottom of it in red ball cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2026

Vaibhav is still quite new to longer-format cricket. This left-handed batsman has made a strong name for himself with his attacking style in white-ball games, but his first-class record is limited. So far, he has scored just 207 runs in eight matches, with his best score being 93. In the upcoming Duleep Trophy, he is likely to open the batting alongside Bengal’s experienced opener Abhimanyu Easwaran. This will be a big chance for him to show his worth and build a stronger place in red-ball cricket.

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