Harshit Rana reaches major milestone in third T20I vs New Zealand

Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana achieves a major milestone in the third T20I against New Zealand. Take a look and find out.

Harshit Rana

Live Blog Summary Full Scorecard Commentary Schedule New Zealand VS India 153/9 (20.0) 56/2 (3.5) Run Rate: (Current: 14.61) IND need 98 runs in 97 balls at 6.06 rpo Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan c Mark Chapman b Ish Sodhi 28 (13) - 53/2 in 3.2 Over Abhishek Sharma 23 * (6) 2x4, 2x6 Suryakumar Yadav (C) 3 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Ish Sodhi (0.5-0-7-1) * Kyle Jamieson (1-0-17-0)

Team India is playing the third T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the third game will be the decider of the series as India is leading the contest 2-0.

Team India win the toss and decided to bowl first

Team India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav gives the first over to his star bowler and one of the young talents, Harshit Rana. Rana, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities and batting performance in crucial times.

However, while bowling the first over of the game, Harshit Rana dismisses a star New Zealand player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Devon Conway, who set some high standards with his impactful batting performance. But, one more time, he came under Harshit Rana’s bowling dominance and departs for 1 off 2 balls. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch as he with excellent fielding. He also gains the attention of the crowd, who witnessed that iconic moment.

However, this is not it, in the India vs New Zealand tour. Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the Kiwi batter Devon Conway for the fifth time.

What A Catch By Hardik Pandya In Harshit Rana Over Of Devon Conway ðŸ˜³#T20WorldCup



pic.twitter.com/bWh6SG76BS — Random Update (@xupdateshub) January 25, 2026

Devon Conway vs Harshit Rana this tour

Five innings

27 balls

19 runs

Five dismissals

Avg 3.80

False shot % 28.5

India Squad:

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Squad:

Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy