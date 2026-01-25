This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Harshit Rana reaches major milestone in third T20I vs New Zealand
Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana achieves a major milestone in the third T20I against New Zealand. Take a look and find out.
Team India is playing the third T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the third game will be the decider of the series as India is leading the contest 2-0.
Team India win the toss and decided to bowl first
Team India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav gives the first over to his star bowler and one of the young talents, Harshit Rana. Rana, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities and batting performance in crucial times.
However, while bowling the first over of the game, Harshit Rana dismisses a star New Zealand player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Devon Conway, who set some high standards with his impactful batting performance. But, one more time, he came under Harshit Rana’s bowling dominance and departs for 1 off 2 balls. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch as he with excellent fielding. He also gains the attention of the crowd, who witnessed that iconic moment.
However, this is not it, in the India vs New Zealand tour. Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the Kiwi batter Devon Conway for the fifth time.
Devon Conway vs Harshit Rana this tour
Five innings
27 balls
19 runs
Five dismissals
Avg 3.80
False shot % 28.5
India Squad:
Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
TRENDING NOW
New Zealand Squad:
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy