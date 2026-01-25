Harshit Rana reaches major milestone in third T20I vs New Zealand

×
Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana achieves a major milestone in the third T20I against New Zealand. Take a look and find out.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Yash Chauhan
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 07:40 PM (IST)
Edited: Jan 25, 2026, 07:40 PM (IST)

Harshit Rana
Team India is playing the third T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the third game will be the decider of the series as India is leading the contest 2-0.

Team India win the toss and decided to bowl first

Team India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav gives the first over to his star bowler and one of the young talents, Harshit Rana. Rana, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities and batting performance in crucial times.

However, while bowling the first over of the game, Harshit Rana dismisses a star New Zealand player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Devon Conway, who set some high standards with his impactful batting performance. But, one more time, he came under Harshit Rana’s bowling dominance and departs for 1 off 2 balls. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch as he with excellent fielding. He also gains the attention of the crowd, who witnessed that iconic moment.

However, this is not it, in the India vs New Zealand tour. Star Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the Kiwi batter Devon Conway for the fifth time.

Devon Conway vs Harshit Rana this tour

Five innings
27 balls
19 runs
Five dismissals
Avg 3.80
False shot % 28.5

India Squad:

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Squad:

Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

