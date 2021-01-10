Harbhajan Singh gave his opinion on the racial abuse faced by the Indian player by Australian spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during Day 3 and 4 of the third Test against Australia.

Team India young pacer Mohammed Siraj was racially abused by the group of Australian spectators during the second session of Day 4. The veteran off-spinner claims that he himself faced racial abuse by the Australia crowd regarding his religion and his colour.

“I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about me, my religion, my colour and much more. This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense. How do you stop them??? #AUSvIND,” tweeted Harbhajan.

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1348136501901619200

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over. After the complaint, the security personnel decided to enter the stands and look for the offenders before a group of people was asked to leave the stadium.

On Sunday as well, Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief in the second session while as the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed at least six members of the crowd at the SCG.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also condemned the incident and shared his views on Twitter.

VVS Laxman also slammed crowd racism and tweeted: “Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful then please don’t come and spoil the atmosphere.”

https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1348118776009555968

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) have apologised to the Indian team and said that they are awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter.

However, on Saturday also, Siraj was racially abused and was called “monkey” by a drunk spectator in one of the stands, reviving memories of the infamous Monkeygate episode of the 2007-08 series.