'Have Seen Bowlers Put Ball In Armpit': Sachin Tendulkar Requests ICC To Re-Consider Saliva Ban

Sachin Tendulkar requested ICC to re-consider their saliva ban saying that since COVID phase is over, ICC should think about allowing the use of saliva again.

Updated: March 17, 2023 2:31 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wants ICC to consider lifting the saliva ban. The apex body put a ban on using saliva in 2020 keeping the covid-19 threat in mind. Saliva used to play a key role in matches as fast bowlers used it to keep one side of the ball shiny which helped in reverse swing.

"I am not a medical expert, but saliva on the ball should be back. It has happened for over 100 years and nothing drastic has happened. Yes, the decision was rightly taken in 2020 but that is now behind us. Now, it is something that should be considered," Tendulkar was quoted as saying on the 20th edition of the India Today Conclave.

Tendulkar further said that if ICC feels using saliva is unhygienic, he has seen bowlers do more unhygienic stuff.

"If you think that is unhygienic, I have seen guys putting the ball under their armpit. Saliva is important when the ball is new. The texture of saliva is slightly different to your sweat. You make one side heavy and keep the other side light... we don't touch the other side of the ball light. The imbalance of the weight helps you swing the ball," he added.

The ICC has allowed bowlers to use sweat to keep the ball shiny but the calls to allow saliva or find a suitable alternate are on the rise.

